Summer snow dusted several Colorado mountain peaks over the weekend

By Chris Spears

/ CBS Colorado

It was cold enough in the highest elevations of Colorado over the weekend for summer rain showers to mix with and change to snow. During the CBS News Colorado newscast on Saturday morning we were tracking mixed precipitation on the live radar.

Doppler radar showed mixed precipitation in the San Juan Mountains early Saturday morning. CBS

Those visiting the top of Pikes Peak on Sunday got a little surprise from Mother Nature in the form of snow. It's not uncommon to see snow fall above the tree line in Colorado during the summer, especially in late August. A network of cameras on top of America's mountain showed some visitors in full summer attire.

Summer snow fell on top of Pikes Peak on Sunday, catching some visitors off guard. City of Colorado Springs
Light snow dusted the top of Pikes Peak on Sunday. City of Colorado Springs

First Alert Weather Watcher Frank Burcham snapped this view of mountain snow from his home in the Castle Rock area. Both Mount Evans and Mount Bierstadt picked up a dusting of snow. Both peaks are just a little over 14,000 feet high and are part of Colorado's Front Range Mountains.

Light snow dusted the top of Mount Bierstadt and Mount Evans over the weekend. Frank Burcham
Chris Spears
Watch First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 8:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

