Subaru volunteers donate charging stations to McMeen Elementary students in Denver

At McMeen Elementary School in Denver, the arrival of 140 students from the Southern Border has produced overcrowded classrooms and strains on supplies. On Monday, volunteers with Subaru donated 24 charging stations so students will have a place to charge their tablets and other electronic devices.

Subaru has committed to helping McMeen Elementary through a number of challenges.

CBS

"When they call, we listen and we are here today to respond to a need that they have for all the kids that have all their electronics without a place to charge it," said Dave Adams, Regional Vice President with Subaru.

The donation was appreciated as McMeen teachers have considered all options to help students access technology to keep up with their lessons.