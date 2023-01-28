Watch CBS News
Su Teatro celebrates paying off mortgage on Denver Civic Theatre

The Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center has paid off the final balance on the mortgage for the Denver Civic Theatre. The community celebrated with a "burning of the mortgage."

Board members and the original building committee placed pages of the paid-off deed mortgage into the fire. 

After, attendees were invited to place thoughts and thanks sheets into the fire as well. 

