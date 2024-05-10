Students tackle sustainability in WorldDenver's World Affairs Challenge

More than 800 students took part in the 2024 World Affairs Challenge. Hosted by WorldDenver, it engages middle and high school students around the world to design solutions to some of the world's most pressing sustainability issues.

Middle schoolers at Mackintosh Academy in Littleton took second place honors for their work to build a community greenhouse.

Mackintosh Academy

They built it at a neighboring day care center -- Bethany Busy Bee -- to help the youngsters there have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Mackintosh student Jessie Miller said her team was trying to address the issue of malnutrition, and within that, "The lack of access to healthy food, because malnutrition isn't just about not having enough food, but it's also about not having enough of the right things and not eating enough nutritious food."

In the high school category, students from Christ the King College in Onitsha, Nigeria won first place.

Wize Tales by Primus

They created a digital comic series to fight food insecurity and build awareness of sustainable farming practices.

The World Affairs Challenge wants to attract more Colorado students to take part, and is working to engage social studies teachers to lead students in the program. The curriculum is closely aligned with state social studies standards.