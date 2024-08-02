As Colorado students head back to class, Cherry Creek Schools wants all students to feel represented

It's almost back-to-school time here for Cherry Creek Schools and they've got a roster full of new teachers who are ready to make a difference in the classroom and beyond.

Keiondra Wilkerson is getting ready for her first year of teaching at Cherry Creeks Schools. She's been a preschool teacher and nanny before but when she decided she wanted to teach full time she knew what district he wanted to teach in.

"I actually was when I was a kid. I went through the Cherry Creek District. I've always loved it," said Wilkerson.

Johnny Charles is also a first-year teacher. Before he was a bus driver and substitute for Cherry Creek Schools.

"When I'm in a classroom, I'm building communities," Charles said.

Jackie Schneider is a veteran teacher, but this is her first year at Cherry Creek Schools.

"I love working with kids. I love they inspire me," said Schneider.

They were all at new teacher orientation Thursday learning about the district's goals and values.

It's those goals and values that drew them to the district in the first place. All three of them say they chose Cherry Creek Schools because they believe not every student is the same and embracing that will produce better students.

The district agrees. So much so that this year more than 20% of new educators are teachers of color. The largest amount in the history of the district. Keiondra, Johnny and Jackie say when students see themselves in their teachers, they believe they can succeed.

"It allows certain conversations to happen, with people who have the kind of knowledge that understands how to navigate those conversations," said Charles.

"It just makes you feel seen. It just instantly you have that connection," said Wilkerson.

"We want all kids to succeed," said Schneider.

And while Keiondra may be a little nervous about her first year, she says more than anything she's ready to inspire the next generation.

"I'm super, super nervous and excited. All the feelings," Wilkerson said.

The first day of school for Cherry Creek Schools is Aug. 12.