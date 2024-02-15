Student taken into custody after disassembled firearm found inside Innovations & Options in Brighton

One student was taken into custody while an investigation is underway after a disassembled firearm was found inside a school.

According to a press release from the county, around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, school administrators received a report of a student in possession of a disassembled firearm inside Innovations & Options, located at 830 E. Bridge Street.

School Resource Officers contacted the suspect and found the "disassembled firearm with no ammunition in his backpack."

The student was taken into custody and Brighton PD says there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The police department also says it will continue to investigate the origins of the gun.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the county tip line at 303-655-8740 or submit a Safe2Tell report.