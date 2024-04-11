During Stress Awareness Month in April, focus on preventing stress from taking over your life

April is Stress Awareness Month and it's more important than ever to keep stress levels in check

We all deal with stress in all different ways. But, according to Licensed Clinical Social Worker Gabrielle Blickley, "stress is one of those things that if you don't get it under control, it can sometimes overtake your life."

CBS News Colorado talked to her about Stress Awareness Month, which is every April.

/ Getty Images

Stress can impact how long you live, said Blickley, because stress can increase cortisol levels, keeping you in fight or flight mode, unable to calm yourself down.

"It can really disrupt every part of your life."

She says lists can be helpful to give yourself some order, as well as managing "what's in my control versus what is out of my control."

Blickley also points out "not all stress is bad stress."

We've probably all heard of tools, like journaling, eating healthy and getting some good, old-fashioned exercise. Maybe that's not giving way to some relief.

Blickley said if regular, day-to-day tasks are too crippling, that's when you should see a professional, "Whether that's group therapy, individual therapy, talking to friends and family – [all can] be helpful."