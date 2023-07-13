Arapahoe County gun shop robberies caught on video

A group of suspects are wanted in connection with a string of gun store burglaries this week in Arapahoe County. Nine suspects hit five stores in two days.

The first incident happened at Centennial Gun Club just after at midnight on Sunday. The suspects smashed a window but weren't able to get past the lobby.

Arapahoe County

A few minutes later, they hit Bowers Tactical, also located in Centennial. They ripped down the metal cover of the front door, smashed the glass and then stole ammunition and parts to AR-15 rifles.

CBS

The suspects burglarized three other gun stores over the course of 24 hours:

- Bighorn Firearms

- Mile High Armory in Denver

- The Shootist in Englewood

The suspects were wearing masks, but investigators are hoping someone will be able to identify them based on the clothes they were wearing. They released video showing the suspects outside the gun shops and during at least one of the break-ins.

They were driving several vehicles -- a stolen 2019 white Hyundai Tucson with a Texas license plate, a 2018 silver or gray Hyundai Sonata or Elantra, a red crossover like a Kia Sportage, and two black Kia or Hyundai sedans.