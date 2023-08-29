Steve Scalise announces he has "very treatable" blood cancer

Steve Scalise announces he has blood cancer House Majority Leader Steve Scalise says he has blood cancer 03:58

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has a "very treatable" type of blood cancer, the 57-year-old representative from Louisiana announced Tuesday.

Scalise said he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in white blood cells called plasma cells. Scalise said he has begun treatment, and expects to work as he continues that treatment over the next several months.

"After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done," Scalise tweeted. "The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer."

Scalise said he has begun treatment, which will continue for "several months."

U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) listens during a press conference following a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

"I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana's First Congressional District," Scalise wrote. "I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable. I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges."

Scalise did not say what his treatment will entail.

President Biden called Scalise late Tuesday to wish him a swift recovery.

Scalise's diagnosis comes six years after he was seriously injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. Scalise was gravely wounded in the shooting, with his ability to move was severely affected — and now walks around the halls of the Capitol as the second-most powerful Republican in the House.