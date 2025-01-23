University of Colorado strength and conditioning coach Steve Englehart sees double in NFL playoffs

Colorado Buffaloes basketball strength and conditioning coach Steve Englehart knew exactly what was coming when his twin brother was seen on TV during last week's Washington Commanders game.

Chad Englehart on the Washington Commanders sideline at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday. Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I had some text messages that were like, 'Hey, you and your brother do look alike,'" Steve said. "And other text messages that said, 'Hey coach, good to see you on the NFL sideline.' And I'm like, 'No, I just had a game today.'"

While Steve and his twin brother Chad Englehart (strength and conditioning coach for the Commanders) obviously look alike, they also share the same profession. If you've ever met a strength and conditioning coach, you know they're cut from a distinct cloth.

"I won't forget McKinley Wright saying 'How does your wife do it?'" Steve recalled. "I was like 'I don't know. I've always had this much energy.' Me and my twin brother have always had this much energy."

"So how are the two of you different?" CBS Colorado asked Steve.

After a pause, Steve exclaimed, "He's in the NFL."

Chad certainly is, and he went viral a few years back at the NFL Combine when he was captured pounding on the stomach of an NFL hopeful before the bench press.

Taking #MotivationMonday to a whole other level.



Chad Englehart, #Redskins head strength and conditioning coach, hypes up Ed Oliver: pic.twitter.com/BA8SQNKLdW — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 4, 2019

"That's him, that's us," Steve said.

The two talk almost every day, and that hasn't changed this week as the Commanders play for the right to go to the Super Bowl this weekend.

"You want your twin brother to always do well. We've been side-by-side since we were in the stomach, bro," said Englehart. "It's a special bond, and I want him to go all the way to the Super Bowl."

If Washington wins, Steve will be in the New Orleans cheering on his tenacious twin.