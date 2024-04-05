Pre-evacuations ordered due to Pueblo steel plant fire burning in Southern Colorado

Thick, black smoke billowed from the EVRAZ Pueblo steel plant on Friday afternoon. The smoke was blowing north.

The plumb of smoke continued to grow as the fire continued to burn.

The EVRAZ Pueblo steel plant CDOT

The steel plant is located at 2100 South Freeway in Pueblo.

It is unclear whether the plant was operating at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office tweeted that homes in the 1000-1100 block of Palo Alto in the Salt Creek neighborhood were prepared for pre-evacuation orders due to the EVRAZ fire. The reception center is located at 1650 Cooper Place.

The EVRAZ Pueblo steel fire Pueblo County

Colorado Springs has sent resources to assist in the firefighting efforts. Firefighters in Pueblo also battled a wildland fire that forced evacuations near Jerry Murphy Road and Vision Hills Parkway on Friday afternoon.

EVRAZ was formerly Rocky Mountain Steel.