State-wide alert issued for vehicle that killed Littleton pedestrian

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation distributed a Medina Alert Sunday morning to get the public's help in finding a white Jeep Grand Cherokee thought to be the at-fault vehicle in a fatal collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 40- to 50-year-old Hispanic man, was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Bowles Avenue near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive at 3:38 a.m. The man passed away.

The Littleton Police department is on scene of a significant traffic collision on Bowles Ave. near Santa Fe. Please use alternate routes. #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/GBSIOJ2I2j — Littleton Colorado Police Department (@LittletonPD) September 24, 2023

The driver of the Grand Cherokee drove away from the scene going westbound on Bowles, according to the Littleton Police Department.

The Grand Cherokee is believed to be the model built between 2016 and 2021. Police say the Jeep should have damage to its right front fender.

Medina Alert: On 9/24/23 at about 3:38 AM, a 2016 to white 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a pedestrian on W. Bowles Ave. near the Echostar intersection. The Jeep left the scene westbound. There is damage to the right front fender on the Jeep. If you see the Jeep, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/OB4qQnuqAh — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) September 24, 2023

The Medina Alert system was passed into law by the Colorado legislature following the death Jose Medina in 2011. Medina was a parking valet who was hit by a vehicle near 10th Avenue and Lincoln Street in Denver. That vehicle left the scene.

Anyone with information about the white Grand Cherokee is asked to call Littleton PD at (303) 794-1551.