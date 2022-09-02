State Rep. Matt Gray pleads guilty to DWAI, sentenced to community service, probation

State Rep. Matt Gray (Colo-D) , pleaded guilty to DWAI charges on Thursday. Gray, 41, was arrested in on DUI charges in April when he was pulled over by a Broomfield police officer.

Gray was sentenced to five days in jail, suspended, 24 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, and he must pay $1,376 in court costs and fines.

At the time of his arrest, Gray tweeted he was not under the influence at the time of his arrest. But that tweet was deleted shortly after it was posted.

Broomfield Police

According to Broomfield Police Department, Gray was stopped in the 13000 block of Broadlands Drive, where the responding officer found probable cause to arrest him for DUI.

Gray was booked into Broomfield Detention Center and was later released.

Gray represents Colorado Congressional District 33, which covers parts of Broomfield and Boulder counties. He posted a response to his arrest on his Twitter page. Gray claims he was not intoxicated at the time of his arrest, and says it was related to personal mental health issues.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Gray shared on his account, "As many of you know, yesterday I was arrested on suspicion of DUI. I was not intoxicated, but my symptoms of anxiety and depression are such that too many people are worried when they're around me. I'm going to increase my level of therapy and appreciate all the support."