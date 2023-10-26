Watch CBS News
State lawmakers hope to improve maternal health care in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

There is an increase in pregnant women who die during childbirth or experience trauma from the delivery experience. On Thursday, two state lawmakers attended a summit designed to help improve maternal health care in Colorado. 

State Sen. Rhonda Fields and State Sen. Janet Buckner were at that summit because some of the statistics are frightening. From 2018 to 2021, the maternal mortality rate nearly doubled in the U.S. and women often leave medical appointments feeling their concerns are being dismissed. 

"It's just really important that we take the time out to listen to moms, and respond to their issues and not be dismissive. They have the right to deliver their baby and to raise that son or daughter," said Fields, a Democrat representing Aurora. 

Colorado is continuing to work on legislation to not only protect those mothers, but babies as well. 

