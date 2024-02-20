State help on the way for Coloradans struggling to pay rent and facing eviction

More help is on the way for Coloradans struggling to pay their rent. It's through the state's Temporary Rental Assistance Grant and the first deadline of the year for pre-applications is at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

It comes at a time when Denver saw a record of more than 13,000 people facing evictions last year.

That number of evictions last year in Denver is more than any other year since the 2008 housing crisis. Plus, according to the city, one in three Denver households are paying more than a third of their income toward housing.

It comes down to a challenging economy, plus high rent and utility bills, which means more and more people faced evictions last year.

The state program will provide $30 million in temporary rental assistance to Coloradans at risk of eviction or displacement.

The program is through the Department of Local Affairs to help people who've fallen behind on their rent payments. It's thanks to funding that state lawmakers approved during the special session in November.

Applicants must meet income limits and other qualifying factors. After someone fills out a pre-application, they'll then be considered to fill out a full application for temporary rental assistance. People at a higher risk of eviction will be prioritized.

The department anticipates the demand for assistance will exceed the funds available, and therefore, they won't be able to serve all eligible coloradans.

Pre-applications for the program this month close today at 5 p.m. The pre-application process will begin on the 15th every following month, until funds run out.

This program is different than the city of Denver's Temporary Rental and Utility Assistance Program, also known as TRUA. If you've already applied to TRUA, you cannot receive assistance from both.

All funding must be spent before June 30.

For more information about the grant and how to apply, click here. https://cdola.colorado.gov/temporary-rental-assistance.