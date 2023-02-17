Dozens gather at state Capitol to support family of ranchers at center of racism accusations

Dozens demonstrated at the state Capitol to support a family of ranchers in El Paso County. The ranchers are in a complicated dispute with neighbors involving accusations of racism and trespassing.

The dispute started with an easement road for a ranch in Yoder. Courtney and Nicole Mallery say they own it. But it is also the only access to neighbor Teresa Clark's property. Both sides have filed restraining orders. All three have been arrested at different times.

The Mallerys accuse a responding El Paso County Sheriff's deputy of racism as well. That sparked Friday's demonstration at the state Capitol.

"This is power by the people for the people. I just want to farm in peace," said rancher Courtney Mallery. "The world does need to take notice and change needs to happen."

The Mallery family and others are asking Colorado lawmakers to consider the CAREN Act, which stands for Caution Against Racially Exploitative Nonemergencies Act. The act would make it illegal to call the police on someone without just cause.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said that in the past two years, it has investigated 19 different complaints filed by the Mallerys.