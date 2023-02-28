Starting salary for Westminster teachers now the highest level in Colorado

With the tentative approval of a 2-year contract, Westminster Public Schools and the Westminster Education Association will keep their starting teacher salaries at the highest level in the state. Under the proposal, first-year teachers will earn $60,935.

According to the agreement, the salary schedule incentivizes teachers to further their own education. Current teachers will receive a 3% pay raise along with an increase tied to licensed steps and continuing education. The second year of the contract has a similar increase and allows teachers who have earned a doctorate degree to earn up to $120,000 a year.

"This is a good agreement for our staff, our community and most importantly for our students," said Superintendent Pam Swanson in a statement. "When the community approved our mill levy override in 2018, we promised taxpayers that we would focus on attracting and retaining high quality staff. This agreement does just that."

In addition to teacher salary increases, the school said that WPS Education Support Professionals (ESP) will receive a 3% pay increase and agreed-upon steps that will ensure they are among the highest-paid public school employees in the state. Last year, WPS raised the minimum wage to $20 an hour.