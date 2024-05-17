Staff member at ski resort in Colorado killed by falling tree

A staff member at Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado was killed when a tree fell on him. The 52-year-old man was doing trail maintenance at the ski resort in Boulder County on Thursday when the tree fell on him, causing life-threatening injuries.

Eldora Mountain Resort CBS

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, ski patrol immediately performed medical care while the Flight for Life Colorado helicopter was en route. Unfortunately, the man died while aid was being rendered.

The man's identity has not been released.

Eldora Mountain Resort is about 50 miles northwest of Denver.