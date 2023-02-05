Stabbing suspect in custody for alleged assault and attempted murder

A suspect is in custody for attempted murder and assault after an overnight fight, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says, before 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies received a report that a man had been stabbed and was on his way to seek medical.

A caller said a fight had broke out between several people at a home on 35th Street Southwest in unincorporated Larimer County, south Loveland.

The suspect, 45-year-old Israel Reyes, allegedly assaulted two victims, causing minor injuries and stabbed a third person before leaving the scene on foot.

Authorities located the stabbing victim at an area hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries and is expected to survive. Deputies located the suspect and took him into custody.

It was reported while being taken into custody, the suspect allegedly had spit on the deputy.

He faces multiple charges including: