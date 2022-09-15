Watch CBS News
Local News

Sprinkler system contains fire to one townhome in Westminster; 4 taken to hospital

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Four people were taken to the hospital after firefighters responded to a townhome fire in Westminster early Thursday morning, the fire department tweeted. All injuries were considered non-life-threatening. 

w-97th-ave-apt-fire-2-westminster-fd.jpg
WESTMINSTER FIRE

According to Westminster FD, just after 4 a.m., crews responded to the fire in the 5400 block of W 97th Avenue, where initially firefighters rescued three people and a dog from the third-floor window of a townhome. 

The fire was under control right before 4:30 a.m. and was contained to the single townhome thanks to a fire sprinkler system. The fire department then updated it was four people total with non-life-threatening injuries who were taken to the hospital. 

No firefighters were hurt during the response, and they were expected to be at the scene for an extended amount of time as of 5:20 a.m. to search for remaining hot spots at the townhome.  

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 5:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.