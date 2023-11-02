Spirit Airlines will stop flying out of Denver International Airport

Spirit Airlines announced Wednesday through a press release that it will be ceasing all service out of Denver.

In the press release, the decision to cease flights was made by the airline due to the underperformance of routes through Denver International Airport.

The airline says Jan. 9, 2024 will be its effective date ceasing all service.

A press release issued by a spokesperson with the airline says:

As we continue to learn more about how Pratt & Whitney's GTF engine availability impacts our fleet and operations, we're forced to make some tough choices. After considering those constraints and the underperformance of our routes through Denver International Airport (DEN), we've made the difficult decision to discontinue service at the airport, effective Jan. 9, 2024. We apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience and will offer refunds to those with reservations after this date. Thank you to Denver's Department of Aviation for their partnership and support over the years.