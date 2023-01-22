Watch CBS News
Space infrastructure company "Think Orbital" picks Colorado to set up headquarters

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A space infrastructure company announced it will be setting up its headquarters in Colorado.

The company, "Think Orbital" says it plans to bring over 60 jobs to the state initially. It also plans to conduct substantial research and development for the autonomously assembled space structure, which are called "Think Platforms."

The platforms can support everything, from in-space manufacturing to pharmaceutical development and tourism  

Think Orbital is currently leasing space in Lafayette, but may expand to the Denver and Boulder areas. 

The jobs that the company plans to offer include engineering and manufacturing roles, which could average close to $80,000 per year. 

January 21, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

