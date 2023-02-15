The Space Foundation brings space to Earth with "Audience with an Astronaut"

The Space Foundation is hosting "Audience with an Astronaut"

The Space Foundation is hosting "Audience with an Astronaut"

The Space Foundation is hosting "Audience with an Astronaut"

Beginning Feb. 21, the Space Foundation in partnership with the United States Air Force Academy STEM Outreach Program will bring space to Earth with a series of virtual education sessions. "Audience with An Astronaut" includes everything from question-and-answer sessions to hands-on STEM activities and downloadable lesson plans for educators. All of it is free.

"At Space Foundation, we believe that every mission starts in the classroom," said the Space Foundation's Zakary Watson in an interview with CBS Colorado. "It's so important that we reach these students that are the next space leaders, that are the next innovators."

Susan Helms Space Foundation

The Foundation also works with educators to help improve lesson plans for overall STEM education.

One of the most exciting aspects of the virtual series is former NASA astronaut and retired USAF Lt. Gen. Susan Helms. She'll answer questions for students and tell stories from her time in space. Helms has logged 211 days in space and set a record for the longest spacewalk at eight hours and 56 minutes. She has flown in shuttles Endeavor, Atlantis, Discovery, and Columbia.

"It's just really to get kids excited about STEM education," Watson said.

The sessions are as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Earth: Our Home, Our Mission

Monday, Feb. 27

Humans in Space

Tuesday, March 7

Moon to Mars

Tuesday, March 21

Solar System and Beyond: Discovering Secrets of the Universe

Wednesday, April 5

Aeronautics

Tuesday, May 16

Technology Drives Exploration

The first three sessions are geared toward elementary school students, and the last three sessions are geared toward middle and high school students. For more information about each session and the link to sign up, visit discoverspace.org.

The Space Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in 1983. It operates out of Colorado Springs.