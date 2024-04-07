Southwest Airlines flight to Houston returns to Denver International Airport due to mechanical issue

A Southwest Airlines flight that was headed to Houston was forced to make a U-turn back to Denver International Airport due to a mechanical issue.

Officials with the airline said that Southwest Flight 3695 returned to Denver International Airport Sunday morning and landed safely after experiencing a mechanical issue. The flight took off from DIA at 7:39 a.m. and looped around landed at 8:14 a.m. after the issue was reported. The aircraft is reported to be a Boeing 737.

A passenger on the flight posted a video X(Twitter) which showed the mechanical issue being a problem with the right wing of the aircraft.

Passengers arrived to Houston Hobby three hours behind schedule as the airline apologize for the convenience and maintenance teams were reviewing the aircraft.