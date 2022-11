Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 reopened at Harmony Road on Thursday afternoon after a crash. The road was closed for a time due to a crash between Exit 265 Harmony Road and Exit 259 Crossroads Boulevard.

CDOT

The crash involved a motorcycle.

Traffic was being diverted at Harmony Road.