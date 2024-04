A battalion chief with South Metro Fire Rescue was involved in a crash that sent two people to the hospital. The crash happened at Havana and Arapahoe Road on Monday afternoon while the crews were responding to an emergency call.

The battalion chief and another driver were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

