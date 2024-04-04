Watch CBS News
Off-ramp from northbound I-25 to Ridgegate Parkway closed due to bus fire

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

South Metro Fire Rescue is responding to a fire involving a bus on the off-ramp from northbound I-25 to Ridgegate Parkway.

The department tweeted around 1 p.m. that a bus was on fire but no injuries were reported and everyone on the bus evacuated safely. 

Visible smoke can be expected along with emergency vehicles in the area. The department issued an update saying that the fire was out and the off-ramp is currently closed. 

