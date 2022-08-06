Watch CBS News
South Metro Fire executes tricky extraction of trapped truck driver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Just after 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, a semitruck rolled over on the ramp from northbound I-25 to northbound E-470. South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the call. 

South Metro Fire Rescue

The cab of the truck was crushed, and the driver was trapped inside. 

South Metro Fire Rescue

Fire crews secured the truck, and then cut open the cab to reach the driver. 

South Metro Fire Rescue

Once inside the cab, firefighters worked in the confined space for about 40 minutes to free the driver. The driver was transported to the hospital in serious condition. 

First published on August 6, 2022 / 3:40 PM

