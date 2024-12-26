Backcountry rescue a success on Christmas in Colorado mountains after skier injures leg

Backcountry rescue a success in mountains after Colorado skier injures leg

A backcountry skier is recovering after getting hurt at 11,000 feet in the Colorado mountains. It happened on on South Diamond Peak in the Cameron Pass area of western Larimer County.

Rescue crews responded after the skier got a serious leg injury on Christmas day.

Paramedics stabilized the skier just before dusk.

Crews from Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol and Larimer County Search and Rescue evacuated the injured person on a sled and all rescuers were home before midnight. The skier was taken to the hospital.

The website onX states that the peak "attracts significant attention" from the backcountry skiing community "for the quick access and dramatic runs."