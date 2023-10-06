Watch CBS News
Local News

"Soul of Black Folks" exhibition opening at Denver Art Museum

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

There's a new exhibition opening at the Denver Art Museum. This is the debut solo tour for Amoako Boafo who is from Ghana. His works focus on representing Black life. 

It's called "Soul of Black Folks" and is titled after the work of W.E.B. Du Bois. It features 30 paintings created from 2016 to 2022.

denver-art-museum-5pkg-transfer-frame-501.jpg
  Soul of Black Folks exhibit at the Denver Art Museum  CBS

"This work is intimate, this work is immediate, this work is urgent," says Curator Larry Ossei-Mensah.

Rory Padeken, curator of Modern and Contemporary Art says, "Amoako Boafo paints with tenderness and care."

Many of the works are self-portraits painted with Boafo's fingers. 

denver-art-museum-5pkg-transfer-frame-3154.jpg
  Soul of Black Folks exhibit at the Denver Art Museum  CBS

"He uses his fingers, directly touching the canvas, to render the likeness of his friends, acquaintances and those that he admires from the broader, global, black diaspora," says Padeken.

The show opens on Sunday, Oct. 8 and runs through Feb. 19. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 5:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.