"Soul of Black Folks" exhibition opening at Denver Art Museum

There's a new exhibition opening at the Denver Art Museum. This is the debut solo tour for Amoako Boafo who is from Ghana. His works focus on representing Black life.

It's called "Soul of Black Folks" and is titled after the work of W.E.B. Du Bois. It features 30 paintings created from 2016 to 2022.

"This work is intimate, this work is immediate, this work is urgent," says Curator Larry Ossei-Mensah.

Rory Padeken, curator of Modern and Contemporary Art says, "Amoako Boafo paints with tenderness and care."

Many of the works are self-portraits painted with Boafo's fingers.

"He uses his fingers, directly touching the canvas, to render the likeness of his friends, acquaintances and those that he admires from the broader, global, black diaspora," says Padeken.

The show opens on Sunday, Oct. 8 and runs through Feb. 19.