Some wolves reintroduced into Colorado came from packs with history of attacking livestock

Half of the 10 wolves released in Colorado's high country last month as part of an effort to re-populate the species back into the state were obtained from Oregon wolfpacks which had history of attacking livestock there.

The attacks are referred to as "depredations" in a database compiled by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The department recorded 114 incidents resulting in injury or death to sheep and cattle in 2023 in the state. The department has kept such records since 2011.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife selected these wolves for transport to Colorado:

2302-OR F Yearling 68 lb Black Five Points

2303-OR M Yearling 76 lb Gray Five Points

2304-OR F Yearling 76 lb Gray Noregaard

2305-OR M Yearling 93 lb Gray Noregaard

2306-OR F Yearling 66 lb Gray Noregaard

2307-OR M Adult 108 lb Black Wenaha

2308-OR F Yearling 74 lb Gray Noregaard

2309-OR M Adult 104 lb Gray Wenaha

2310-OR F Yearling 71 lb Gray Desolation

2312-OR F Yearling 76 lb Gray No Pack

The Five Points, Noregaard, Wenaha and Desolation packs are located in the northeast corner of Oregon.

Oregon counted eight attacks in 2023 involving wolves from those packs:

Investigation date Determination and pack responsible County, general area, land ownership Livestock info

7/7/2023 Confirmed Five Points Pack Union Co, Five Points Creek, private land 1 five-month-old dead calf

7/11/2023 Confirmed Five Points Pack Union Co, Five Points Creek, private land 1 five-month-old injured calf (same event as 7/7/2023 investigation)

7/12/2023 Confirmed Five Points Pack Umatilla Co, Five Points Creek, public land 1 five-month-old injured calf

9/18/2023 Confirmed Wenaha Pack Wallowa Co, Elk Flat, public land 1 dead seven-month- old calf

10/25/2023 Confirmed Wenaha Pack Wallowa Co, Cross Canyon, public land 1 dead cow

5/28/2023 Confirmed Desolation Pack Grant Co, Middle Fork John Day, private land 2 four to six-weekold injured calves

5/11/2023 Probable Desolation Pack Grant Co, Middle Fork John Day, private land 1 five-week-old dead calf

9/22/2023 Confirmed Desolation Pack Grant Co, Board Gulch, public land 1 dead steer

The Five Points pack was a concern for Colorado's wildlife managers, according to CPW spokesman Travis Duncan. But, he said, four wolves were "lethally removed" from the pack after the July 2023 predations, in accordance to the Oregon wolf management program's response to predation.

"The pack," Duncan stated, "has not depredated since."

CPW drew a line when Oregon packs showed a predisposition for repeated attacks over longer periods of time, Duncan stated.

"It's important to note that any wolves that have been near livestock will have some history of depredation, and this includes all packs in Oregon," Duncan noted. "CPW teams in Oregon passed on several larger and easier-to-access packs because they had recent depredation or had a chronic or ongoing depredation history."

CPW officials also considered the age of the wolves. Eight of the 10 are yearlings, and it is believed younger animals have not been imprinted with the hunting of livestock by their pack's older adults.

The 10 wolves released in December mark the first step in the reintroduction effort that was passed by Colorado voters in 2021. Agricultural organizations tried to thwart the releases with legal action. A federal judge ruled against the proposed injunction.

The first phase of Colorado's wolf reintroduction program intends to supplement the existing population with transfers until at least 50 of the animals can be counted anywhere in the state in four consecutive winters. At that time, the state will consider de-listing the wolves from their current status of threatened and endangered. Efforts to add to their numbers will then ramp down.