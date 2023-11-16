Some Starbucks workers in Colorado join "Red Cup Rebellion" for work stoppage

Starbucks employees launch red cup rebellion over company's refusal to bargain over issues

Some Starbucks employees in Colorado joined others across the nation in what's being called "Red Cup Rebellion." The employees walked off the job for two hours on Thursday on the popular coffee chain's Red Cup Day.

Some Starbucks employees in Colorado went on a two-hour strike on Thursday for "Red Cup Rebellion" CBS

Red Cup Day is an annual promotion in which the coffee chain gives out reusable cups to customers who order holiday drinks. It's also typically a very busy day for Starbucks.

The union representing the employees, Starbucks Workers United, said it was a bid to draw attention to ongoing complaints about staffing, scheduling and other workplace issues.

Some Colorado Starbucks workers joined "Red Cup Rebellion" for a work stoppage on Thursday. CBS

"It's hurting customers, it's hurting us. We deserve a fair say in the workplace, we deserve dignity. We are going to try to do something to make that better," said Starbucks barista and union organizer Shay Mannik.

The labor group organized about 360 Starbucks stores, a small percentage of the company's more than 9,000 U.S. locations.