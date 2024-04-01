Some employees at Federal Correction Institution in Colorado hit picket lines

Some employees at the Federal Correction Institution in Jefferson County hit the picket lines on Monday. They claim the prison is understaffed and that many employees are working longer hours.

Picketers told CBS News Colorado's Justin Adams that it's a chronic problem and dates back to a hiring freeze in 2016.

The president of the Local 709 Union said those policies not only put staff at risk but inmates as well.

He feels that without enough correctional officers available to do their jobs, issues from safety to keeping drugs out of the prison will persist.

"It deteriorated massively over the last decade. I just want to get it back to where it was where we can maintain staff safety and the inmates' safety and the community as well," said the Local 709 Union president.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined a request for an interview but did send CBS News Colorado this statement: Staffing at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Englewood remains a top priority. The Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) and FCI Englewood are committed to ensuring appropriate staffing levels to maintain the safety and security of employees and those incarcerated. FCI Englewood is actively recruiting to hire various positions including Correctional Officers and utilizing various retention incentives to attract and retain employees.

Priorities for the FBOP remain focused on staffing, employee wellness, training, and creating "good neighbors". Maintaining fully staffed institutions is a key priority for the FBOP as it affects the safety and security of our institutions, and the wellness of our employees, and provides better outcomes for those in our custody. We are currently pursuing strategies to modernize hiring across the agency. This includes a Hiring Initiative focused on hiring external applicants, increased utilization of recruitment and retention incentives, pay flexibilities, and increased efforts to fill First Step Act positions.

Additionally, the FBOP uses a variety of social media networks and platforms to advertise and network with potential candidates. We have an updated and targeted approach towards branding and marketing to attract quality candidates to our organization. Recruitment efforts include, but are not limited to, Google Ad campaigns; Facebook, LinkedIn, and Indeed Ads and job postings; recruitment videos on YouTube, billboard advertisements, and virtual recruitment events, as well as recruitment through various professional organizations, including the military.

Currently, FCI Englewood has a 25% recruitment incentive for Correctional Officers, and a 10% retention incentive for Correctional Services Staff, renewed annually.

The FCI is located at 9595 W. Quincy Ave. west of Denver.