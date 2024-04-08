When and where to watch the solar eclipse in Denver

Around lunch time Monday in Denver, get your solar eclipse glasses ready and head outside.

CBS

People in Colorado will have the opportunity to see a partial solar eclipse late Monday morning and early afternoon. People won't be able to see the full eclipse, because Colorado is not in the path of totality.

The solar eclipse will last about 2 ½ hours with peak visibility at 12:40 p.m. That's when 65% of the sun will be covered by the moon.

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is just one of many local places hosting an event for people all ages to watch the eclipse. The museum will have 30 minute presentations in the planetarium. They'll be teaching people about what an eclipse is, the characteristics of a total eclipse and how to safely watch one. That includes using eclipse glasses because it's one of the best options to protect your eyes. People can also use a kitchen colander to display shadows, where each of the holes in the item will act as a pinhole camera.

"We can pull out a kitchen colander, and that'll project the eclipse onto the ground around us, and through all the holes so your kiddos can be looking down at the ground safely and still be able to see the full eclipse," said Emily Doherty, who works at the museum.

Doherty added that the last eclipse viewing event at the museum was in October for the annular eclipse.

"It was very exciting, lots of smiling faces, very busy, and a great way to build community with science lovers all around us," said Doherty.

The event at the museum runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The next total solar eclipse in the United States will be twenty years from now in 2044.