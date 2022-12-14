Watch CBS News
Snowstang resumes bus service for ski season, adds stop in Breckenridge

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CDOT launches Snowstang bus service for the ski season
CDOT launches Snowstang bus service for the ski season 00:41

The Colorado Department of Transportation launches Snowstang service for the rest of the ski season starting Saturday. The bus service offers roundtrip service to A-Basin, Copper Mountain, Loveland, Steamboat Springs and Breckenridge. 

CDOT is also adding a stop at Wooly Mammoth Park and Ride at I-70 and Morrison to give drivers another location to leave their vehicles. 

"You get to get up - you get on the bus and you can relax for two hours. We have wifi, we have bathrooms, you get dropped off right where you get to start to ski," said Jennifer Phillips with CDOT. 

Catch the Snowstang every weekend except for Christmas, through the end of May.  

