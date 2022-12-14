Snowstang resumes bus service for ski season, adds stop in Breckenridge

The Colorado Department of Transportation launches Snowstang service for the rest of the ski season starting Saturday. The bus service offers roundtrip service to A-Basin, Copper Mountain, Loveland, Steamboat Springs and Breckenridge.

CBS

CDOT is also adding a stop at Wooly Mammoth Park and Ride at I-70 and Morrison to give drivers another location to leave their vehicles.

"You get to get up - you get on the bus and you can relax for two hours. We have wifi, we have bathrooms, you get dropped off right where you get to start to ski," said Jennifer Phillips with CDOT.

CBS

Catch the Snowstang every weekend except for Christmas, through the end of May.