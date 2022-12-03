Snowcat and trailer worth approximately $30K reported stolen from San Miguel County

A trailer in San Miguel County was reported stolen Thursday. Inside; a snowcat 6-wheeler.

Between the snowcat and the trailer itself, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office estimates the value of the stolen property at around $30,000. The theft was reported near County Road 62X and Highway 62

In a statement Friday, the sheriff's office said the following items were reported stolen:

1994 12-foot Wells Cargo single-axle white trailer, with an approximate value of $10,000. Colorado expired license plate (CO- 791SOH). Curved roof, double doors in front and rear of the trailer. A piece of paper with the operator's name and information on the rear, near the license plate.

Max Snowcat 6-wheeler skid steer amphibious unique cleats on Snowcat tracks, green in color, with a winch on the front and contents (snow shoes, shovels, etc.) on the back. Approximate value of $20,000.

The sheriff's office posted pictures of the snowcat and trailer on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these items or who may be responsible for the theft is asked to call the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office at 970-728-1911.