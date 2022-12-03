Watch CBS News
Local News

Snowcat and trailer worth approximately $30K reported stolen from San Miguel County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

A trailer in San Miguel County was reported stolen Thursday. Inside; a snowcat 6-wheeler.

Between the snowcat and the trailer itself, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office estimates the value of the stolen property at around $30,000. The theft was reported near County Road 62X and Highway 62

In a statement Friday, the sheriff's office said the following items were reported stolen:

  • 1994 12-foot Wells Cargo single-axle white trailer, with an approximate value of $10,000. Colorado expired license plate (CO- 791SOH). Curved roof, double doors in front and rear of the trailer. A piece of paper with the operator's name and information on the rear, near the license plate.
  • Max Snowcat 6-wheeler skid steer amphibious unique cleats on Snowcat tracks, green in color, with a winch on the front and contents (snow shoes, shovels, etc.) on the back. Approximate value of $20,000.

The sheriff's office posted pictures of the snowcat and trailer on its Facebook page.

Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a felony theft case in which $30,000 worth of items were stolen and are looking for...

Posted by San Miguel County Sheriff - Colorado on Friday, December 2, 2022

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these items or who may be responsible for the theft is asked to call the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office at 970-728-1911.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 4:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.