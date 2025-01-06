Watch CBS News
Local News

Snow moves into Colorado on Tuesday

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

The week will start cold and quiet, as high temperatures on Monday only warm into the 30s. As an incoming storm moves in, cloud cover will increase on Monday afternoon.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

The high country will see light snow throughout the day on Monday, but that snow won't reach the lower elevations until late Monday. Snow will begin in Northern Colorado, starting around 6 p.m. It won't be until later Monday night that snow reaches the Denver metro. It will start accumulating ahead of the morning commute and continue falling through Tuesday morning. Snow will begin accumulating late Monday night and continue through early afternoon on Tuesday, with the worst of the snow falling just in time for the morning commute.

am-co-futurecast-alex.png
CBS

Northern Colorado can expect 2 to 4 inches of snow, while most of the Denver metro and adjacent plains are forecast to receive 2 to 6 inches. For the Palmer Divide and Southern Foothills, where elevations climb to 6,000 feet, snow totals could exceed 6 inches. Snow will gradually clear from North to South on Tuesday afternoon, wrapping up by Tuesday evening for most.

snow-totals.png
CBS

Tuesday will also be a much colder afternoon. High temperatures are only expected to climb into the mid-20s, with overnight lows dipping into the single digits across the state.

tuesday-lows.png
CBS
Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out her bio and send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.