Snow moves into Colorado on Tuesday

The week will start cold and quiet, as high temperatures on Monday only warm into the 30s. As an incoming storm moves in, cloud cover will increase on Monday afternoon.

The high country will see light snow throughout the day on Monday, but that snow won't reach the lower elevations until late Monday. Snow will begin in Northern Colorado, starting around 6 p.m. It won't be until later Monday night that snow reaches the Denver metro. It will start accumulating ahead of the morning commute and continue falling through Tuesday morning. Snow will begin accumulating late Monday night and continue through early afternoon on Tuesday, with the worst of the snow falling just in time for the morning commute.

Northern Colorado can expect 2 to 4 inches of snow, while most of the Denver metro and adjacent plains are forecast to receive 2 to 6 inches. For the Palmer Divide and Southern Foothills, where elevations climb to 6,000 feet, snow totals could exceed 6 inches. Snow will gradually clear from North to South on Tuesday afternoon, wrapping up by Tuesday evening for most.

Tuesday will also be a much colder afternoon. High temperatures are only expected to climb into the mid-20s, with overnight lows dipping into the single digits across the state.

