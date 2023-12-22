Snow expected to hit Colorado just in time for Christmas Eve

After a week of well above normal temperatures, the mercury will tumble just in time for Christmas Eve. We'll also see our sunny and dry conditions give way to a blast of snow for Colorado.

Overnight into Saturday, the snow will filter into western Colorado. A quick burst of rain or snow could also move through eastern Colorado. It won't last long there, and Denver could see a quick little bit of moisture early on Saturday morning. After that, we should stay dry with a little bit of cloud cover through most of the day on Saturday. It may not be until the late afternoon or early evening that we see anything across the Front Range.

Overnight into Saturday, the snow will filter into western Colorado. CBS

Heading into Sunday morning, it's likely that we will see snow pile up across the Front Range and toward the plains. This isn't going to be a whopper of a storm, but we could wake up to a few inches of snow for the Denver area. The Denver area could see around 1 to 5 inches of snow, with the lower totals to the north and higher totals heading down into Douglas County.

Light snow could continue through Sunday evening for the Front Range and plains, we'll continue to see snow in the mountains as well but it will be much lighter than Saturday. By late Sunday night, a lot of the snow should be wrapping up and moving on. There will be a chance for light snow or flurries during the Broncos game on Sunday evening.

Christmas Day morning on Monday could have a few light flurries. Otherwise, it should mainly just be chilly with some clouds. We may see a little sun on Christmas Day, but overall it's a chilly Colorado day.

Tuesday we start to warm back up and we'll be in the 50s by Thursday.