Snow will continue in the Colorado mountains

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Park and Elkhead Mountains, the Flattops, as well as the Front Range mountains through Saturday night. With 45 mph wind gusts causing blowing and drifting snow, travel will be tricky across Colorado's mountain passes Saturday.

CBS

Saturday clouds will increase with a few flurries possible across the plains and south along the Palmer Divide. It will be breezy Saturday with wind gusts around 30 mph for the Denver metro area. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s, but temperatures will tumble quickly Saturday afternoon, falling to around 32 degrees by this 5 pm Saturday evening.

CBS

The storm system will clear out Saturday night. Road conditions in the mountains will slowly improve by Sunday morning. It's been a cold start to the month of January with temperatures mainly cooler than average. Sunday that trend will continue, with daytime highs only in the 30s. Temperatures will stay chilly on Monday and Tuesday before we see a slight warm-up on Wednesday in the mid-40s. By Thursday daytime highs will be back above normal in the low-50s, but by the time we get to next weekend our next storm arrives bringing a chance for snow and much colder weather with daytime highs only in the 20s.