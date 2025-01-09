Snow causing slick driving conditions across Denver metro area

Cold and blustery with light snow for Denver metro area Thursday

Thursday morning's snow was causing some difficulties for drivers across the Denver metro area. Snow started falling early in the morning and according to CBS Colorado's First Alert meteorologists, the system could bring roughly 1-3 inches of snow to areas south and east of Denver.

The Commerce City Police Department posted a picture on its Facebook page of the aftermath of a vehicle and a semi crash. The crash had closed both directions of 96th Avenue at Dunkirk. It was unclear when the crash would be cleared.

A truck and a semi crashed at 96th Avenue and Dunkirk on Thursday morning. Commerce City Police

Drivers were urged to take an alternate route.

Police posted, "Slow down. There's blowing snow that's obstructing your vision and ice on the roads that's making your commute dangerous. If your boss has been out this morning, they know you may be a little late today."

It was a blustery morning in downtown Elizabeth along Hwy 86 through town. CBS

In Elizabeth, it was a blustery morning in downtown as well as on and along Hwy 86 through town.

CBS Colorado called for a First Alert Weather Day on Thursday as wind gusts 30 to 40 mph are possible throughout the day not only causing blowing and drifting snow but also making it feel much colder.