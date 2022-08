Smoke from house fires in Brighton seen from Highway 85

At least two homes suffered damage from a fire a in Brighton on Tuesday afternoon. Brighton Police say Kuner Road was closed in both directions between Bridge and Jessup streets.

Smoke could be seen from Highway 85 and Bridge Street.

A suspected cause for the fire has not been determined. It's not clear if anyone was hurt.