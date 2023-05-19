Denver has second worst air quality in the world after smoke from Canadian wildfires moves into Front Range

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Northeast Colorado and parts of the Front Range, including Denver for wildfire smoke coming from fires burning in Canada.

Heavy wildfire smoke transported from Canadian wildfires can be found throughout northeastern Colorado on Friday, including Denver and the entire northern Front Range region. Please slow it down and limit your time outdoors. https://t.co/y67j4LiTmZ #cofire pic.twitter.com/mgUamuWxeV — CDPHE Air Pollution (@cdpheapcd) May 19, 2023

The advisory went in place 6am Friday and is in place until 4pm Friday afternoon for Larimer, Weld, Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Jefferson, Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Washington, Yuma, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Lincoln, Kit Carson, and Cheyenne Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Fort Collins, Greeley, Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Boulder, Broomfield, Central City, Golden, Denver, Brighton, Littleton, Akron, Wray, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Kiowa, Hugo, Burlington, and Cheyenne Wells.

CDPHE warns if visibility is less than 5 miles, the air is dangerous and you should stay inside; especially if you have heart disease, respiratory illnesses, are very young or elderly.