Denver has second worst air quality in the world after smoke from Canadian wildfires moves into Front Range
The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Northeast Colorado and parts of the Front Range, including Denver for wildfire smoke coming from fires burning in Canada.
The advisory went in place 6am Friday and is in place until 4pm Friday afternoon for Larimer, Weld, Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Jefferson, Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Washington, Yuma, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Lincoln, Kit Carson, and Cheyenne Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Fort Collins, Greeley, Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Boulder, Broomfield, Central City, Golden, Denver, Brighton, Littleton, Akron, Wray, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Kiowa, Hugo, Burlington, and Cheyenne Wells.
CDPHE warns if visibility is less than 5 miles, the air is dangerous and you should stay inside; especially if you have heart disease, respiratory illnesses, are very young or elderly.
