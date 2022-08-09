Single engine plane crashes near Centennial Airport, 1 dead

A small plane has crashed in a field to the east of Centennial Airport on Grasslands Drive, and the pilot died. The crash scene is in an industrial area and close to a FedEx building.

CBS

The crash was confirmed by South Metro Fire Rescue. The agency said there was no fire when the plane went down but there was a small fuel spill. They said no one else was on board.

Tragically one fatality occurred. No other occupants were on board. The plane crashed in an open field with no other injuries. Victim identification will be handled by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office and NTSB will handle the crash investigation. — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 9, 2022

First responders from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were at the scene along with firefighters.

The identity of the pilot has not been released. So far it's not clear why the plane crashed.