Watch CBS News
Local News

Single engine plane crashes near Centennial Airport, 1 dead

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Single engine plane crashes near Centennial Airport, 1 dead
Single engine plane crashes near Centennial Airport, 1 dead 00:21

A small plane has crashed in a field to the east of Centennial Airport on Grasslands Drive, and the pilot died. The crash scene is in an industrial area and close to a FedEx building.

plane-crash.jpg
CBS

The crash was confirmed by South Metro Fire Rescue. The agency said there was no fire when the plane went down but there was a small fuel spill. They said no one else was on board.

First responders from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were at the scene along with firefighters.

The identity of the pilot has not been released. So far it's not clear why the plane crashed.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 1:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.