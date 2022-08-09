Single engine plane crashes near Centennial Airport, 1 dead
A small plane has crashed in a field to the east of Centennial Airport on Grasslands Drive, and the pilot died. The crash scene is in an industrial area and close to a FedEx building.
The crash was confirmed by South Metro Fire Rescue. The agency said there was no fire when the plane went down but there was a small fuel spill. They said no one else was on board.
First responders from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were at the scene along with firefighters.
The identity of the pilot has not been released. So far it's not clear why the plane crashed.
