Small businesses in Colorado get $100 million boost
Colorado secured $100 million in funding to create and retain jobs. Gov. Jared Polis made that announcement on Friday.
The money comes from the U.S. Treasury Department in the form of a state small business credit initiative.
The money will go to various groups including:
- Venture Capital Authority which helps businesses owners access venture capital
- Cash Collateral Support Program which helps small business lending
- Climber Fund which helps those businesses hit the hardest by the pandemic
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.