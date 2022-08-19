Watch CBS News
Small businesses in Colorado get $100 million boost

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado just secured $100 million in funding to create and retain jobs
Colorado secured $100 million in funding to create and retain jobs. Gov. Jared Polis made that announcement on Friday.

The money comes from the U.S. Treasury Department in the form of a state small business credit initiative.

The money will go to various groups including:

  • Venture Capital Authority which helps businesses owners access venture capital
  • Cash Collateral Support Program which helps small business lending
  • Climber Fund which helps those businesses hit the hardest by the pandemic
