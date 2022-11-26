Small Business Saturday a perfect opportunity to support local owners

It's the season of spending and many consumers are out doing the majority of their shopping ahead of the holidays. While many big retail stores are seeing a lot of sales during this time of year, local business owners are urging consumers not to forget about them this season.

"I sometimes tell customers that with every purchase they have, it's feeding our families," said Lydsey Gantert, owner of Zero Market.

She speaks for many small business owners in Colorado, who may have little space but greatly impact their community.

Mark Bagher, a local store owner, has sold oriental rugs in the Cherry Creek neighborhood for 30 years. Not only has Bagher fed his family by selling his elegant rugs, but has created a family with his customers.

"We have to support local small businesses," said Bagher "We live here, our kids go to school here you know? If we buy a house here, we pay the mortgages. Small businesses depend on the support of the neighborhood."

Robin Lohre believes when consumers shop locally, it guarantees a more personalized shopping experience.

"We know our customers well," Lohre said. "It's independently owned. Everything is hand-picked and displayed and nurtured,"

As the holiday season rolls on, small owners are hoping customers are keeping them in mind, while they continue to shop until they drop.