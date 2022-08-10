Colorado doctor explains why getting a good night's sleep is essential to heart health

Why getting a good night's sleep is essential to heart health

When it comes to heart health, we all know things like exercise, diet, and weight can make a huge difference. But did you know sleep also has an impact on your heart?

The American Heart Association recently added sleep duration to its "Life's Essential 8" checklist. It recommends adults get 7-9 hours per sleep every night.

"Your heart works really hard. It beats 100,000 times a day, and it needs its rest just like the rest of you," says Dr. Eric Hemminger, a cardiologist with Denver Heart.

Dr. Hemminger says the other items on the healthy heart checklist are just as important, including physical activity, avoiding smoking and eating right.

"Keeping your blood pressure, blood sugar, weight and cholesterol under control are so important. Those are the real core things for cardiovascular health."

Dr. Hemminger says it's never too late to practice good sleep habits. He recommends getting any eletronic devices out of your room.

"Set up an environment for success so you have a nice, restorative, restful sleep."