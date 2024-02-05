Ski with a ranger through parts of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado this month

This month, cross-country skiers can explore the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park with a park ranger. It offers a less crowded park experience with a blanket of snow on the ground.

Ranger-led tours will be offered near Grand Lake on the following Fridays at 1 p.m.: Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23. Participants will enjoy skiing across snow-covered meadows and in forest areas in the Kawuneeche Valley. Skiers will also learn about the environment they are skiing through.

Rocky Mountain National Park

The ranger-led tours are 1-2 hours in duration and will happen on non-groomed, off-trail routes.

Additional Information from RMNP:

Rocky's ranger-led ski tours are considered moderately strenuous. Participants should have a baseline fitness level that allows them to ski approximately one mile over hilly terrain at high elevations. These programs take place at 9,000 feet in elevation. This program is not suitable for young children. Participants must be 16 years or older.

Some cross-country ski experience is required. This program is not designed to be a ski lesson. All participants will need to bring their own gear to participate, including Nordic skis, poles, boot, appropriate clothing, etc. Equipment can be rented nearby at locations in Grand County. All participants should have some knowledge of Nordic ski techniques and know how to snap into and out of their ski bindings.

Reservations are required for all participants and space is limited to a maximum of 12 people per program. To make a reservation, call 970-586-1513. Reservations can be made beginning on the Wednesday before a scheduled program. All reservations are taken in the order they are received. Reservations for ranger-led ski tours are free (a park entrance fee or valid park entrance pass is required to enter RMNP).

For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please call the park's Information Office at (970) 586-1206 or visit our website at www.nps.gov/romo.

