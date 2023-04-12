Single Colorado mother says she's always ready to "fight for" her adopted daughter

Single mother says she's always ready to "fight for" her adopted daughter

Adoption changes lives and 8-year-old Aspen is living proof.

"She is amazing and so smart, reads everything, so sweet cares so much about animals," says her adoptive mom Heather.

Aspen was adopted in 2020 and Heather relied heavily on resources from Raise the Future, even with her experience as a child and family therapist and before running a preschool.

Aspen and her sister had moved from home to home and Heather found it in her heart to adopt her back in July of 2019.

"Just having that parent experience.... they didn't come from my belly but they are just worth every bit of fight for all of the things that they need. Being able to be the person who fights for them. For them to know I am here forever: that is a big deal."

Aspen can attest to that, many times she went hungry without having adequate care.

"My tummy wouldn't really like it and I don't like when my tummy hurts." she told CBS Colorado's Mekialaya White.

Aspen says that knowing that Heather will be there no matter what makes all the difference. "It's good because if I get super attached I don't have to move away and have hard feelings to deal with."



Raise the Future offers training and resources for foster and adoptive families, to help connect with kids who have experienced trauma like Aspen.

"As much as I thought i knew and I was connected with all of the services ever, it is the people like the folks at Raise the Future and other organizations who really show you how much support you can get."

To donate to Raise the future call 303-755-3975, text DWC2023 to 71777 or make an online donation.

Raise the Future provides comprehensive help for families who are caring for youth in foster care: for kids who have experienced trauma, whose formative relationships were not healthy -- there is TBRI (trust based relational intervention). That is practical ways to recreate the development they didn't get as babies.

