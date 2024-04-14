Single engine plane makes emergency landing on Colorado highway in Boulder County

A small plane that took off in Cheyenne, Wyoming made an emergency landing on a Colorado highway Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported but crews are now working to tow it away -- if possible, however, police will close the road and let the pilot take off.

A single-engine Mooney M20C plane traveling from Wyoming to the Denver metro area lost power and made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 287 north of Niwot Road in the southbound lanes, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield. The road was closed initially but has since reopened.

A single-engine Cessna made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 287 in Boulder County on Sunday, April 14, 2024. CBS

The initial call came in just after 3 p.m.

The pilot, a 36-year-old man, was the only person on board, Haverfield said. The plane has been removed from the road and now the pilot and responding agencies are assessing whether the plane needs to be hauled away or if it can take off.

The Federal Aviation Administration will lead the investigation into the circumstances of the landing and the plane will remain at the scene until that's done, the sheriff's office said.