Single-day vehicle fees for some Colorado state parks are going up

Rates for some Colorado state parks are going up

People who drive in to some state parks around the Denver area will be paying more next year if they paying the single-day vehicle fee to enter.

Fees were increased for daily vehicle entries at Chatfield State Park and at Golden Gate Canyon State Park.

The new rate will be $12 per day. It only applies to people who pay per day.

The extra money raised will go toward improvement projects at the parks.

Chatfield State Park is located on the far southwestern edge of the Denver metro area. Golden Gate Canyon State Park is located west of Golden in Jefferson County.